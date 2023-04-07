Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 397,774 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 397,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,865,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 689.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 148,619 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,925,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,503,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.