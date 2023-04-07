Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.01 and last traded at C$27.05. Approximately 194,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 739,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

