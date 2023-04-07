Local Bounti (LOCL) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.37 Local Bounti Competitors $1.56 billion $20.81 million 0.16

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 98 169 488 23 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 506.51%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Volatility & Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -24.13, meaning that their average stock price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Local Bounti competitors beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.