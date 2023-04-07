Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,073 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,365,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,926,000 after purchasing an additional 412,800 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

