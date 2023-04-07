Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.