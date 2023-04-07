Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

CHD opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

