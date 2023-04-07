Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

