Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $7,967,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,504,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,156,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098 in the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.