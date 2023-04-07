Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 842 shares of company stock valued at $128,417. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $217.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

