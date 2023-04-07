Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 13.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.