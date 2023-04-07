Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.