Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 815,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Stephens decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TRN stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

