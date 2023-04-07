Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

