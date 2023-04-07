Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,504. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

