Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Insider Activity

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

