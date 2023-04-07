Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AES by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Trading Up 1.2 %

AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

