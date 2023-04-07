Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

