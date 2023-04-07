Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

