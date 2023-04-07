Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.12. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.