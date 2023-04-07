Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.