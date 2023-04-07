Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

