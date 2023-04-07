Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 187.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

