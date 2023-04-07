Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

PBF Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $40.51 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

