Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

