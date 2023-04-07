Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.