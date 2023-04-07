Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $167.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average of $148.40. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.