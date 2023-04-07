Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.4 %

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

