Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $97.34.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

