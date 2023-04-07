Matrix Trust Co Buys 4,341 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.