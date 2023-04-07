Matrix Trust Co Purchases 1,725 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

