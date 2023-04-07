Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 813 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

