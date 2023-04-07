Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $225.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

