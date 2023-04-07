Michael Jon Brown Sells 3,612 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

