Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $303.65.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.92.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

