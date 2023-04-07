MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,157 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $438.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

