MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $268,287.75 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $438.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after buying an additional 371,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 87.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

