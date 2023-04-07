Morgan Stanley Lowers Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $37.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,275,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.