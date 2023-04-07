Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 184,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,288,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 121,826 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 409,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Price Performance
Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
