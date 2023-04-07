MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

