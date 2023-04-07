MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $97.00 at KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Insider Activity

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

