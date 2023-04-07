MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

MSM opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.