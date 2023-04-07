M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

