M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.32.
M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61.
Institutional Trading of M&T Bank
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
