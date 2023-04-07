Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 2,954 shares changing hands.
NBRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
