Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 2,954 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.