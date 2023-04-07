Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $270,100.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,346,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88.

Natera Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

