National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,203 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 47,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

