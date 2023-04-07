National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 210,924 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,924 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

