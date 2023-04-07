National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 32,610 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Sysco



Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.



