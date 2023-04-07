National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

Shares of NTRS opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

