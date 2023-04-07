National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.