National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,774 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 154,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.18.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

